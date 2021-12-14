FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The Associated Press spent months contacting hundreds of local election offices in the political battleground states where former President Donald Trump and his allies disputed his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. In all, the review found fewer than 475 instances of potential cases of voter fraud in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. That's nowhere near Biden's total margin of victory in those states of more than 311,000 votes. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)