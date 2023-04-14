People try and save valuables, wading through high flood waters in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., neighborhood on Thursday, April 13, 2023. South Florida is keeping a wary eye on a forecast that calls for rain a day after nearly a foot fell in a matter of hours. The rains caused widespread flooding, closed the Fort Lauderdale airport and turned thoroughfares into rivers. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)