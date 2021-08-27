John Smith of Pelican Ice tosses bags of ice to the end of a truck as he helps stock a gas station in Jefferson, La., as residents prepare for Tropical Storm Ida on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Forecasters now say Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane with top winds of 115 mph when it nears the U.S. coast. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)