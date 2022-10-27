FILE -A man walks by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., June 22, 2022. Divers have found another set of human remains at drought-stricken Lake Mead near Las Vegas. A Lake Mead National Recreation Area statement said Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 that a National Park Service dive team confirmed on Oct. 18 that a bone believed to be human had been found a day earlier at Callville Bay. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)