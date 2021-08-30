FILE - This Sunday, March 14, 2010 file photo shows "Girlie," a 29-year-old Philippine Eagle at the Parks and Wildlife Center at Manila's Quezon City. An analysis of data from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and BirdLife International released on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 found that 30% of 557 raptor species worldwide are considered near threatened, vulnerable or endangered. Eighteen species are critically endangered, including the Philippine eagle, researchers found. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)