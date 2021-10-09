This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez, a Texas death row inmate. Executions in the nation's busiest capital punishment state are likely to face new delays because of legal questions tied to spiritual advisers and what role they play in the death chamber. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Nov. 1, 2021, in the case of Ramirez, who says the state is violating his religious freedom by not letting his spiritual adviser lay hands on him and pray out loud at the time of his lethal injection. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP File)