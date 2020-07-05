FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble from Maryland running back Javon Leake (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, in College Park, Md. Nebraska's 24-sport program has about 600 athletes and is one of a handful that makes money. Though a 10% budget cut was announced recently, the program is able to absorb the cost of coronavirus testing, in part because of its affiliation with the university’s medical school.(AP Photo/Will Newton, File)