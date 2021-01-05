In this photo released Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 by the Iranian army, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, center, listens to an explanation while visiting at a display of drones prior to a drill, Iran. The Iranian military on Tuesday began a wide-ranging, two-day aerial drill in the country's north, state media reported, featuring combat and surveillance unmanned aircraft, as well as naval drones dispatched from vessels in Iran's southern waters. (Iranian Army via AP)