A woman rides a scooter while passing by the advertising billboards of a new residential project in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. For the first time since a 2009 financial crisis nearly brought Dubai to its knees, several major abandoned real estate projects now show signs of life. As with its other booms, war again is driving money into Dubai and buoying its economy. This time it's Russian investors fleeing Moscow’s war on Ukraine, rather than people escaping Mideast battlefields. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)