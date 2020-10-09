In this photo provided by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, security guard David Dean dances with McKinley Moore, Avalynn Luciano, Lauren Glynn and Chloe Grimes at the hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., Aug. 9, 2018. The girls, who were diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and became fast friends while undergoing treatment, reunite every year. (Allyn DiVito/John Hopkins All Children's Hospital via AP)