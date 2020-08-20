In this Sept. 10, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35A Lightning II fighter jet is directed out of a hangar at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. A U.S.-brokered deal that saw Israel and the United Arab Emirates begin to open diplomatic ties may end up with Abu Dhabi purchasing advanced American weaponry like the F-35, potentially upending both a longstanding Israeli military edge regionally and the balance of power with Iran. (Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford/U.S. Air Force via AP)