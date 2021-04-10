FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, people protest outside the Statehouse in Concord, N.H., as Gov. Chris Sununu is inaugurated at noon for his third term as governor. A measure that recently passed New Hampshire's Republican-led House would prohibit governors from indefinitely renewing emergency declarations, as Sununu has done every 21 days for the past year. It would halt emergency orders after 30 days unless renewed by lawmakers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)