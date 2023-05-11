FILE - Syrians walk in a camp for internally displaced people in al-Bab, northern Syria, on May 29, 2018. The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday May 11, 2023. Syria had 6.8 million displaced by conflict after more than a decade of civil war. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)