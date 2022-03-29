FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., March 26, 2022. Trump last week filed a sprawling lawsuit accusing his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. He accused them conspiring to sink his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties to Russia. It's the latest example of a long-standing tactic by Trump. The former president has spent decades repurposing political and personal grievances into causes of legal action. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)