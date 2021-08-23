A 97 year old retired American soldier Martin Adler, center, receives a kiss by Mafalda, right, and Giuliana Naldi that he saved during a WWII, at Bologna's airport, Italy, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a back-and-white photo of himself as a young soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944. The 97-year-old World War II veteran met the three siblings -- now octogenarians themselves -- in person for the first time on Monday, eight months after a video reunion. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)