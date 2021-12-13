FILE - In this April 15, 2012, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a balcony at the end of a military parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Since taking power after his father's death in 2011, Kim has spent 10 years erasing doubts that he was too young and weak to extend his family’s brutal dynastic grip over the impoverished, nuclear-armed state. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)