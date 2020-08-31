FILE - In this May 13, 2019, file photo, New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in Staten Island, N.Y. Pantaleo was fired in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner. The nation's largest police department is spelling out potential ramifications for officer misconduct, unveiling on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, a draft of a discipline matrix that will guide punishment decisions similarly to how sentencing guidelines are used in criminal cases. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)