FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Standing behind Trump are Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., second from right, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. GOP candidates are burdened by Trump’s lingering unpopularity with suburban voters. They face a potentially crippling fundraising disadvantage against pivotal Democratic incumbents. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)