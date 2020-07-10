Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifies during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed, July 2, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. When President Donald Trump convened a recent coronavirus roundtable on how to safely reopen schools, the seats surrounding him were filled with parents, teachers and local health officials. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was relegated to secondary seating on the side. It was a telling indication of how Trump has sidelined and undercut federal health experts. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)