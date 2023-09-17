File - Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, talks with President Joe Biden as he sits in a Corvette during a tour of the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain's focus on CEO pay is part of a growing trend as emboldened labor unions cite the widening wealth gap between workers and the top bosses to bolster their demand for higher wages and better working conditions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)