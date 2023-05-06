In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald holds a photograph, presented as evidence during his Oct. 19, 2022 deposition, that shows E. Jean Carroll and her then-husband John Johnson meeting Trump and his wife Ivanka at an event in the 1980s. In his deposition, Trump mistook Carroll as Marla Maples, his now ex-wife, when shown the image. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colorful denials. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)