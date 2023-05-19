FILE - Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Gorsuch called emergency measures taken during the COVID-19 crisis that killed more than 1 million Americans perhaps “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” The 55-year-old conservative justice pointed to orders closing schools, restricting church services, mandating vaccines and prohibiting evictions in a broadside aimed at local, state and federal officials, even his colleagues. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)