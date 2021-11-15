FILE - Future students take a tour of the Indiana University campus Oct. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Nationwide, American colleges and universities saw a 4% annual increase in international students this fall, according to survey results released Monday, Nov. 15, by the Institute of International Education. But that follows a decrease of 15% last year, the steepest decline since the institute began publishing data in 1948. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)