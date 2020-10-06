Women who support President Donald Trump gather at a campaign meet-up in Canton, Ohio, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, to rally for Trump’s campaign in the bellwether state. Trump’s supporters are not shocked that he caught COVID-19. Some are praising him because he managed to dodge it so long and think it might help his reelection. Very few think he needs to reevaluate his approach to the deadly virus. (Farnoush Amiri)