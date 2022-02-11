FILE - Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets, near Emmett, Kan., Sept. 18, 2021. A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, blocked the Biden administration's move to increase the government's cost estimate of future damages caused by greenhouse gas emissions, a key component of federal rules for oil and gas drilling, automobiles and other industries. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)