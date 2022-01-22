This undated photo provided by Brookhaven Police Dept. shows Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, with his girlfriend Katherine Shepard. A stray bullet struck and killed Wilson, an English astrophysicist, while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Police say the death was the result of “reckless” gunfire by random individuals. (Brookhaven Police Dept via AP)