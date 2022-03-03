In this satellite photo from Maxar Technologies, trucks and other equipment surround a scorched launch pad at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Iran likely suffered another failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days, attempting to reinvigorate a program criticized by the West even as Tehran faces last-minute negotiations with world powers to save its tattered nuclear deal in Vienna. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)