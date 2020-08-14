Chris Cox, the founder of Bikers for Trump, examines his motorcycle on Saturday, outside the Bikers for Trump trailer he brought to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, in Sturgis, S.D. The group has taken advantage of recent motorcycle rallies, which have been some of the largest mass gatherings in the country, to make direct appeals to register to vote. While the group has gained a significant online following for its shows of bravado, it remains to be seen if they can get ballot boxes filled with bikers, many who hail from the suburbs. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)