In this image provided by U.S. Transportation Command, a stevedore sits in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle before loading it onto the ARC Wallenius Wilhemsen Jan. 25, 2023, at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, S.C. After months of agonizing, the U.S has agreed to send longer-range bombs to Ukraine as it prepares to launch a spring offensive to retake territory Russia captured last year, U.S. officials said Thursday, confirming that the new weapons will have roughly double the range of any other offensive weapon provided by America. (Oz Suguitan/U.S. Transportation Command via AP