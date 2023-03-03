Men carry bags containing three freshly exhumed bodies in a cemetery on the outskirts of Borodyanka, Ukraine, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Nearly a year after towns and villages near Kyiv were retaken from Russian troops who had seized territory as they raced toward Kyiv at the start of their invasion of Ukraine, authorities are still exhuming the bodies of civilians hastily buried in makeshift graves. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)