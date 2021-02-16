FILE - This May 25, 2020 file image, taken from video provided by Christian Cooper, shows Amy Cooper with her dog calling police at Central Park in New York. Amy Cooper, the white woman arrested last spring for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in New York's Central Park, had her criminal case dismissed Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after completing a counseling program meant to educate her on the harm of her actions. (Christian Cooper via AP, File)