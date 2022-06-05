Republican Tara Sweeney, right, speaks Monday, May 16, 2022, at a forum in Juneau, Alaska, that was also attended by three other Republican candidates for Alaska's U.S. House seat, including John Coghill, left. Sweeney and Coghill are among 48 candidates in a June 11 special primary for the House seat left vacant by the death earlier this year of Republican Rep. Don Young. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)