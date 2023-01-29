Traffic moves along the notoriously congested stretch of I-10 through tribal land called the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Chandler, Ariz. With the Gila River Indian Community's backing, Arizona allocated or raised about $600 million of a nearly $1 billion plan that would widen the most bottleneck-inducing, 26-mile section of I-10 on the route between Phoenix and Tucson. But its request for federal money to finish the job fell short — a victim of the highly competitive battle for transportation grants under the new infrastructure law. (AP Photo/Matt York)