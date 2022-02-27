FILE - Chrystul Kizer sits in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to decide whether Kizer, who killed a man can find shelter in a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes. Prosecutors in Kenosha charged Chrystul Kizer in 2018 with homicide in Randall Volar's death. A circuit judge rejected Kizer's attempt to use a 2008 Wisconsin law that absolves sex trafficking victims of crimes committed while they're being trafficked, saying it would be absurd to extend it to homicide.(Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File)