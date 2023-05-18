FILE - Beatriz Gonzalez, right, the mother of 23-year-old Nohemi Gonzalez, a student killed in the Paris terrorist attacks, and stepfather Jose Hernandez, speak outside the Supreme Court, Feb. 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 18, sidestepped a case against Google that might have allowed more lawsuits against social media companies. The justices' decision returns to a lower court the case from the family of Nohemi Gonzalez. The family wants to sue Google for YouTube videos they said helped attract IS recruits and radicalize them. Google owns YouTube. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)