FILE - In this March 4, 2021, a bird flies near the U.S. Capitol dome at sunrise in Washington. The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in the 2022 midterm elections says it raised more than $105 million this year through September 2021. The record haul marks a 74% increase over last cycle and includes $25.8 million raised in the third quarter of the year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)