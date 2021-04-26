Bartender Denis Angelov, of Provincetown, Mass., left, serves sparking wine to Julie Skaller, left, and her husband David Skaller, right, both of Brewster, N.Y., at Tin Pan Alley restaurant, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Provincetown. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses in tourist destinations are warning that hiring challenges during the coronavirus pandemic could force them to pare back operating hours or curtail services just as they’re eyeing a bounce-back summer. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)