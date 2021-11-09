FILE - A lone bugler plays the nightly Last Post under the World War I monument, Menin Gate, in Ypres, Belgium, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Even the Last Post ceremony in Ypres, playing daily since 1928 and only briefly stopped during World War II, was under threat of seeing its string snapped due to COVID-19 regulations. During the pandemic there has been only one bugler, instead of six, playing in the Menin Gate in front of the names of 55,000 soldiers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)