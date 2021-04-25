FILE - This Dec. 10, 2020 file photo shows Food and Drug Administration building in Silver Spring, Md. Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow the spread of tumors. But how often do patients actually live longer, more active lives? That seemingly simple question is, in fact, one of the thorniest debates in medicine. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)