FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo won't face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)