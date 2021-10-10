In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Katiushka Rivera, a soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne gets fitted for a modular scalable vest (MSV) during a fielding event in Fort Bragg, N.C., on Sept. 13, 2021. The Army for the first time, began handing out armor that now comes in three additional sizes, and can be adjusted in multiple ways to fit better and allow soldiers to move faster and more freely. The so-called “modular, scalable vest” was is being distributed to soldiers at Fort Bragg, N.C., along with new versions of the combat shirt that are tailored to better fit women, with shorter sleeves and a flare at the bottom where it hits their hips. (Jason Amadi/U.S. Army via AP)