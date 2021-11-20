FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo shows Nigeriens and third-country migrants head towards Libya from Agadez, Niger. The more than 66,000 United Nations peacekeepers are confronting greater threats today because conflicts have become more complex and are driven by an increasing number of factors ranging from ethnic tensions and the impact of organized crime to illegal exploitation of resources and terrorism, the U.N. peacekeeping chief said Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)