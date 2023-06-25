FILE - Former President Donald Trump tosses caps to the crowd as he steps onstage during a rally at the Macomb Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Trump is set to appear in Michigan on Sunday for one of his first public appearances since a federal indictment earlier this month. The former president will speak just outside Detroit at the Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner where he will be honored by the party as the “Man of the Decade.” (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)