FILE - Protestors reacts before council members voted 11-4 to approve legislation to fund the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, June 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Sixty-one people have been indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges following a long-running state investigation into protests against a proposed police and training facility in the Atlanta area that critics call “Cop City.” The Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, indictment under the state’s racketeering law was