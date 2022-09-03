FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Trump backed lots of Republicans who won primaries this year. Now comes the harder part, helping them win in November. Trump heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for his first rally of the general election. His goal: bolstering two struggling campaigns that show the challenges facing the inexperienced and oftentimes polarizing candidates Trump championed. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)