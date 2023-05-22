CLEVELAND - Police are investigating after two infants were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Police Department says police found the infants Saturday around 7:20 p.m. in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio.
“The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities,” Ciaccia said.
Police did not say if the babies appeared to have suffered any injuries prior to their deaths.
were found by a landscaper looking to dispose of yard waste.
Officials confirmed the person who is believed to be the infants’ mother is being questioned by investigators.
The investigation is on-going.
