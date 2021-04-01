Rita Scanlon, 92, eats lunch delivered to her by Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island as she listens to Gov. Gina Raimondo's press conference urging residents to stay home for Thanksgiving amidst an increase in COVID hospitalizations, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Central Falls, R.I. As more at-risk seniors find themselves unable to leave their homes during the pandemic, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island has been delivering on average 4,000 meals per day up from their pre-pandemic average of 1,200. (AP Photo/David Goldman)