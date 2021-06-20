Alexander Popov, a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder sits behind the glass in a courtroom in the city of Gorodets, 60 km. (36 miles) north-west of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Sunday, June 20, 2021. A court in central Russia has arraigned the suspect on murder charges in the death of an American woman studying at a local university. The body of 34-year-old Catherine Serou was found Saturday in the woods area near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow. (AP Photo/Roman Yarovitsyn)