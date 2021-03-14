FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. A year after the first coronavirus shutdowns, many U.S. states and cities are still struggling with a silent side effect: Public records have become harder to get. Ige, a Democrat, took the most sweeping action when he suspended the state’s entire open-records law in March 2020. Ige eased the suspension under pressure from open-government advocates. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)