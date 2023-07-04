A Wilmington man will be behind bars for the next 5 years in federal prison for a violation of the National Firearms Act.
In July 2022, 46 year old Mark Nepi's home was searched by federal officers after state police had found illegal explosives in his possession.
Federal police located eleven firearm silencers, a grenade, explosives in various stages of completion, flash powder chemicals, and remote firing devices and switches.
The silencers are considered a firearm under the act and they were not registered to him, landing him in even more hot water.
Philadelphia Homeland Security Special Agent William Walker says that the weapons Nepi had posed a threat to the community, pointing out that the exploitation of international shipping avenues to import these dangerous weapons is illegal.
